The trailer for “Sniper: The White Raven” has been released [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant has the honor to present an exclusive trailer for the upcoming Ukrainian war film Sniper: The White Raven, which will be released in theaters and on VOD on July 1 by Well Go USA Entertainment. Directed by Marian Bushan, starring Pavel Aldoshin, Marina Koshkina, Andrey Mostrenko, Roman Semisal, Oleg Drach, Roman Yasinovsky, Oleg Shulga.

Sniper: The White Raven follows a former Ukrainian physics teacher named Nikolai (Aldoshin), who abandons his peaceful lifestyle after a senseless tragedy at the hands of invading soldiers in Donbass in 2014, determined to take revenge on them. As soon as Nikolai manages to enlist in the army and get the coveted sniper position, he targets an elite Russian sniper, whose elimination can change the course of the conflict.

Although it’s based on a true story and seems more relevant than ever at the moment, “Sniper: The White Raven” actually takes place during the Crimean invasion a few years ago. As can be seen from the trailer, which Screen Rant can exclusively reveal, Nikolai goes from choosing the path of pacifism, despite the invasion of the Russian Federation, to a militant servant of the Ukrainian government after his wife was brutally taken away from him. Whether he will be able to fulfill his personal mission to take revenge on those who destroyed his life, or even whether he will be able to protect the people in his care, will be seen when the film is released:

The trailer demonstrates not only the difficulties of one person’s path, from the collapse of his hopes and dreams to the dawn of a new and bloodier day, but also the harsh circumstances faced by the people of Ukraine and rose above him.

The latest poster for the film “Sniper: The White Raven” also illustrates the loneliness and despair that Nikolai faced before he pulled himself together and began to resist.

Well Go USA Entertainment is a leading international and independent film distributor, which acquired in North America the rights to the action—packed wartime drama “Sniper: The White Raven”, based on real events and created with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of the country. Other recent releases include the IP Man franchise and Peninsula, an independent sequel to the popular Korean zombie movie Train To Busan.