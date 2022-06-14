The trailer for season 6, “Better Call Saul,” talks about Kim’s Corruption

The new teaser trailer for the 6th season of the series “Better Call Saul” tells about the corruption of Kimberly Wexler (Rhea Seahorn) with the image of a blood-spattered candle. For five and a half seasons, the Breaking Bad prequel series tells the story of Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) slow descent from a serious public defender to an unscrupulous criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman, introduced during the events of Breaking Bad. One of the most influential figures in Jimmy’s transformation was his loyal confidante, fellow lawyer and wife Kim Wexler.

After numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Odenkirk’s on-set heart attack, Better Call Saul returned to AMC for its sixth and final season on April 18. The first half of Season 6 followed two separate storylines that converged during the mid-season finale. shocking cliffhanger. Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) cleans up after the failed assassination attempt of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), waiting for him to return to Albuquerque to get revenge. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kim implement their master plan to sabotage fellow lawyer Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), which is fraught with deadly unforeseen consequences.

Now a new teaser trailer for “Better Call Saul” hints at what awaits Kim in the second half of season 6. The video attached to the message with the title “Take the oath” is dedicated to a blood-spattered candle as Kim recites the prosecutor’s oath. through voice acting. As soon as she finishes reciting the oath, the flame flickers slightly, as if it is being blown out.

At first glance, Kim reciting the prosecutor’s oath highlights how many of these legal oaths she broke only during the fraud with her and Jimmy Howard. If you dig a little deeper, the teaser “Better Call Saul” may also hint at Kim’s death. The video visually references a memorable moment from the mid-season finale of “Plan and Execution”, when a candle in Jimmy and Kim’s apartment flickers when Howard enters, and then again more ominously when Lalo appears. Of course, there is a possibility that this clip does not portend Kim’s death at all, since instead it could mean the end of Kim’s legal career. In any case, this does not seem to be a favorable omen for Jimmy’s partner in crime.

Since Kim’s first appearance in Better Call Saul, viewers have been concerned about the character’s fate, given the violent nature of the Breaking Bad universe and the fact that she never appeared in the previous series. Looking back at the fates of Nacho and Howard, it seems that almost every main character of “Better Call Saul” who did not appear in “Breaking Bad” is doomed to a terrible death. Kim’s fate will be revealed in time when season 6 of “Better Call Saul” returns on July 11.