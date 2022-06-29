The trailer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope details the game’s playable characters

The Mario + Rabbids cross strategy game series has become one of the biggest surprises in gaming in recent years. Despite the fact that many criticized the strange collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft, the 2017 release of Kingdom Battle received critical acclaim and commercial organizations, many praised the game’s new characters and turn-based gameplay. The success of Kingdom Battle on Switch prompted a sequel by Ubisoft, which introduced Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope last year. Now, following Nintendo’s recent demo revealing the release date of Sparks of Hope, a new trailer gives players a glimpse into the lineup of the upcoming sequel.

During a presentation filled with important announcements from third-party Nintendo developers, Ubisoft demonstrated the continuation of Mario + Rabbids. The presentation demonstrated a new style of Mario + Rabbids free movement strategy, as well as new techniques that players can use in battle. The trailer ended with the confirmation of the release date of Sparks of Hope on October 20, as well as the disclosure of additional information that will appear during Ubisoft’s own presentation the next day. The trailer shown during the “Sparks of Hope” event allows players to get to know the characters of the game more closely.

The “team trailer” of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope introduces players to a unique group presented in the sequel. Mario will be joined by the main characters of the franchise in the person of his brother Luigi and Princess Peach, as well as doubles of each character from the first game. Three new playable characters will also be introduced in “Sparks of Hope”: the previously shown rabbit Rosaline will be joined by the sword-wielding rabbit Edge and even the antagonist of the “Battle for the Kingdom” Bowser.

The trailer also demonstrates some of the weapons that the game’s characters have at their disposal. Mario and Luigi own the same weapons as in the first game: Mario is armed with two blasters, and Luigi shoots at enemies with a bow. Sparks of Hope also demonstrates some of the new characters’ techniques: Bowser can blast enemies from afar with his rocket launcher, and newcomer Edge slashes enemies with his sword. Although Rabbid Rosalina’s weapon was not shown in the team’s trailer, the game’s release date trailer showed her using a “babumer” in the form of a Luma.

Sparks of Hope joins the recent Mario lineup, in which the iconic plumber has turned into many spin-offs. Mario sports games have experienced a resurgence in recent years between last year’s Mario Golf: Super Rush and the release of Mario Strikers: Battle League earlier this month. Mario’s return to the big screen is also in development by Illumination Studios, although Shigeru Miyamoto recently confirmed the postponement of the release of the Super Mario movie until 2023. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will continue the success of “Battle for the Kingdom” when it comes out. later this year.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20 on the Nintendo Switch.