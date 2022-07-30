The Trailer for Honor Among Thieves Reveals the Big Problem of D&D Characters

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will contain many references to the famous board game; however, the film lacks the D&D races of its main characters. D&D is often praised for the variety of gameplay, as it allows you to imagine yourself as anyone. Although the movie will show as many things from the game as possible, such as Dungeons & Dragons character classes, monsters, moral views, and certain magic/ability mechanics, the main aspect of the game is missing, especially with the main cast.

Contrary to how it sounds, race in the D&D world does not necessarily refer to skin color, but refers to a playable type of mythical/fantasy creatures. There are many fascinating humanoid creatures from which players can choose, whether it’s the run-of-the-mill “Lord of the Rings” race such as humans, elves and dwarves, or more exotic and strange races such as aarakokras (birds). Loxodons (elephant people) or automata, called forged. Similar to the Dungeons & Dragons classes, each race has certain traits that make them unique from each other, giving players a new gaming experience with each new character they create. This level of diversity is the reason that Dungeons & Dragons as a whole works so incredibly well.

Although the action of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes place in the D&D universe and thus confirms the fact that such races do exist in the continuity of the film, none of this is visible from the main cast. Judging by what can be seen from the trailer for the film, the main cast is strictly human (or perhaps an elf/half—elf). The only person from the entire cast who really belongs to an exotic race is Sofia Lillis’ character, Doric, who is a hybrid of a human and a demon, called a tiefling, which is indicated by horns growing out of her head and a pointed tip. a tail sticking out of the back. Even in this case, Doric is depicted as looking as much like a human as possible, while most Tieflings in official D&D books and game manuals have their skin colored in shades of purple, blue and red.

Why are there only human and Elven Characters in D&D: Honor Among Thieves

This somewhat casts doubt on the authenticity of the experience of the Dungeons and Dragons movie, which is supposed to portray Honor Among Thieves. Races, like classes and other mechanics, are an important part of what makes D&D so popular. Without the presence of additional races (and, in turn, their further representation of modern diversity), it seems that the whole film becomes a little less special. Anyway, there is a good reason why the filmmakers decided to go in this direction. While the movie is really meant to attract an audience of D&D players, this movie is not just for their enjoyment. Currently, most of the films created by the franchise are doing everything possible to attract a wide variety of people, not just fans of the original source material.

Considering the wider audience, while they do their best to include enough magic and monsters to please the Dungeons & Dragons community, it seems quite reasonable that the filmmakers would do their best not to overload and confuse non-D&D fans with too many images from the game. That’s why the core cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is so limited when it comes to their races. With the exception of Doric Sophia Lillis, they are all fantasy races that the average moviegoer recognizes, and Doric herself is a muted hat to the true enthusiasts in the audience. This creative solution is indeed a prime example of inclusive filmmaking, as it shows that you don’t have to be a fan to enjoy a movie. Like the characters in Dungeons & Dragons, this movie is suitable for everyone.