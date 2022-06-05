The trailer for Final Fantasy 16 Dominance basically confirms that It Breaks one important tradition

Square Enix has finally unveiled a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer at the recent State of Play, confirming the release window and a few new details about the game. It seems that someone is trying to bring the Dominants from Final Fantasy 16 together, almost in the style of the Avengers, but clearly meets strong resistance. The world is about to collapse into a new war, and it’s just tragedy after tragedy.

This Final Fantasy 16 trailer featured several new characters, such as the Dominant Titan Hugo Kupka and the Dominant Garuda Benedicta Harman. It even confirms that Clive Rosfield is the Dominant of the Ifrit, the second Akon of Fire. But what’s remarkable about all this is how Clive stands apart from the other Dominants, and his abilities seem to make him lonely.

Final Fantasy 16: Clive Walks a Lonely Road

Throughout the gameplay in the new trailer, it seems obvious that Clive can use the abilities of other Eikons, not just the Ifrit. In the upper-left corner of these game moments, players see how they can switch between akons, which apparently modulate Clive’s combat abilities in Final Fantasy 16. There is no one in sight except Clive, which suggests that there is no party system in the game.

Party systems are commonplace in many Japanese role-playing games, and very few Final Fantasy games break this tradition. In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 15, Final Fantasy 13, Final Fantasy 12, Final Fantasy 10, etc. etc. there is a group of heroes having parties with the main character. One would assume that this union of Dominants would mean that he would unite with friends, but it is very doubtful that this union is perceived positively.

On the one hand, this is good. At the moment, it’s clear that Final Fantasy 16 is a darker JRPG in which Clive is looking for revenge for something, although the details are still a bit vague. It ends up looking like Joshua’s death, but if Joshua does die because he released Phoenix and Phoenix is fighting Ifrit, it looks like Clive is responsible for Joshua’s death.

However, it’s neither here nor there, but ultimately every glimpse of gameplay shown so far puts Clive on the battlefield alone. It is noteworthy that the user interface also limits the capabilities of the party system. The selection of Eikons triangulates inward, leaving little room for the accompanying health bars. Perhaps they are smaller, and it would make more sense to show Clive’s level (as the game does) if it also showed the companion levels. But from the fight to the moments of Clive walking alone through the city, through the storefronts from level 13 to 30+, it seems that Clive is going against his fate in Final Fantasy 16, absolutely alone.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released in the summer of 2023 on PS5.