The tragic event that triggered the Billie Eilish depression

Billie Eilish has never avoided talking about her problems. In fact, she recently revealed the source of her depression.

Billie Eilish is only 18 years old, but she is already making a big splash in the music industry. In addition to entertaining people with her songs, Eilish is also known for using her newfound fame to start a conversation on certain topics.

The interpreter of “My Future” has never avoided talking about her problems. In fact, she recently revealed that her depression was triggered by a dramatic event in her life when she was much younger.

Billie Eilish went through depression after a tragic event

Eilish seems to understand very well how much everyone should take care of their mental health because she has been through depression herself. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the young star shared that she became depressed after having to stop dancing at age 13.

Eilish was a serious dancer for several years before that. However, during an advanced hip-hop class (with older students) the “Bad Guy” performer broke the cartilage in her hip. This caused him to stop dancing altogether.

“I think that’s when the depression started,” Eilish said. “She sent me down a hole. I went through a whole phase of self-harm … The gist of it was that I felt I deserved the pain. ”

Over the next several years, she spiraled into a dark place in her life. It got to the point where she didn’t even want to be alone. Eilish shared, “My friend said, ‘I’m going home, see you,’ and I had this feeling in my stomach like a twisted knife … I don’t trust myself when I’m alone.”

Billie Eilish’s mental health has improved

Fortunately, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. For Eilish, therapy sessions, as well as a burgeoning career, have kept her from returning to that dark place. She told Rolling Stone that the past year has done wonders for her mental health. “I haven’t been depressed, which is great,” Eilish said.

Her job as a cheerleader, especially, forces her to learn to deal with problems in a better way. “I can’t go crying anywhere,” he said. “I can’t go scream and get mad. I have to work”.

However, while the singer is doing well these days, she still sees herself in some fans who come to her show with scars on their arms. “It breaks my heart, it is a reflection of what I once lived through,” she revealed.

Although she can’t exactly cure her depression with a snap of her fingers, Eilish tries to comfort fans with her words: “I’ve said to a couple of them, ‘Just be nice to yourself.’ I understand you. I was there”.



