The Tomorrow War: Film with Chris Pratt Gets First Images; look!

The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski, which was originally due to open in theaters, will now be made available on Amazon Prime Video. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Amazon Studios released images of the feature that will arrive in the streaming catalog on July 2.

The action film by director Chris McKay and writer Zach Dean follows Dan Forester, played by Pratt, one of many civilians recruited by time travelers in the year 2051 to help save the planet from alien invasion.

To do this, he will join a brilliant scientist played by Strahovski, and his distant father, played by JK Simmons.

The feature is executive produced by Rob Cowan, Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer and was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner.

The cast features Pratt, Strahovski, Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

The Tomorrow War: more information about the Amazon Prime Video post-apocalyptic film

In The Tomorrow War, the world is shocked when a group of time travelers arrive in 2051 to deliver an urgent message: thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians from the present will be transported to the future and join the fight.

Chris McKay, who worked as an animation co-director on The Lego Movie with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and directed The Lego Batman Movie, makes his live-action debut with the production of Amazon, a science fiction originally created by Paramount, but that was transferred to streaming because of the pandemic.

The Tomorrow War opens on July 2. Be sure to check it out!