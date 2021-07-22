The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals Are Made With 6 Million Old Mobiles

Tokyo 2020 Olympic: By this time in 2021, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics should already be a memory of a year ago. But the historical pandemic that we are still experiencing delayed everything, even some J.J.O.O. They hadn’t been delayed since World War II.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021

We should have already seen Toyota’s flying car carrying the torch to the furrier, Super Mario and other figures of popular culture born in Japan as mascots and masters of ceremony but it was not like that.

This year, in which the world hopes to recover that rhythm of life that has been stopped for more than 1 year, and if nothing else happens, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held. In fact, RTVE and Discovery have signed an agreement for the broadcast of 400 hours in Tokyo 2020 open, which will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, after the cancellation of the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, the Olympics start in less than 48 hours.

Recycled medal table

Japan has emerged as one of the most ‘geeky’ organizers of the Olympic Games in recent years. And it is that in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 (of which Spain took 17 Olympic medals as 17 cathedrals), no less than the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared transformed from Super Mario, the flagship character of Nintendo and one of the greatest icons in the history of the video game, in a Tokyo 2020 promotion video in which neither Pokémon, Oliver and Benji Superchamps (Captain Tsubasa), Pac-Man or Hello Kitty were missing.

Given such a promotional video, it is not surprising that we are looking forward to seeing the opening ceremony, but the truth is that today we are going to focus on another of the most iconic elements in an Olympics: The Medals.

Since Rio 2016, Japan began to prepare its Tokyo 2020, and one of the first problems was related to the medal table, which begins with the supply of essential raw materials such as gold, silver and bronze. But how do you solve this when your country is not exactly rich in these natural resources? Well, pulling imagination and at the same time thinking about the environment and recycling what they call an “urban mine” in the form of the huge amount of mobile phones and other electronic devices discarded in the country for the medal table.