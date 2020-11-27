The title of the crossover of both series is revealed

9-1-1 and Lone Star, are fine-tuning the details for the premiere of their first crossover together, so the title that will have this incredible combination has already been revealed.

In our previous note on the 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover, we showed you the photos that were revealed, where it was confirmed what will happen in this new season.

But now, the producers and actors of both series have revealed the cover of the scripts for the crossover and the title that this incredible episode will have.

The title reveal comes days after the first photos (the ones above) of the crossover of both series were shown, but now TK Strand actor Ronen Rubinstein has published the cover of the script with the title of the episode.

But, during this crossover, Lone Star Team 126 could be losing one of its members, after a dormant volcano erupts and a “lava bomb” falls on them.

The premiere of both series will be on Monday, January 18, 2021, 9-1-1 premiering its season 4 and 9-1-1: Lone Star premiering its season 2.



