The Titans have reportedly signed a former first-round pick

The Tennessee Titans have signed former first-round pick Tuck McKinley to their practice squad.

This move provides depth on the depth chart of the Titans’ defensive line, which has been riddled with injury problems.

McKinley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons at number 26 in the 2017 draft, despite the fact that after the draft he underwent surgery to repair a torn upper lip and a fractured shoulder. He made 17.5 sacks, 79 tackles and two forced fumbles with the Falcons before publicly demanding a trade with the franchise in 2020.

The former UCLA star has given up four games in the 2020 season. He was picked up by the Bengals and 49ers, but medical examinations with both teams failed. He spent time on the Raiders’ injured reserve before finally making the Cleveland Browns’ active roster in 2021.

McKinley recorded 2.5 sacks, 18 rebounds and one forced fumble in 11 games last season.

Titans linebackers Da’shaun Hand, Ola Adeniyi, Monty Rice, Harold Landry III and Chance Campbell have injuries.

Tennessee will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.