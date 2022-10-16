The Time When Terminator Arnold SchwarzeThe Most Powerful Picture

Henry Cavill is one of the few A—list stars that Hollywood can certainly boast of. He not only charmed the industry with his red and blue cape, but also took a separate place in the hearts of fans with his polite character. In addition, his physique is considered by even other celebrities to be the perfect body. Another such enduring entity is the pearl of the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger. In just one generation, we can certainly classify both celebrities as those with a purely muscular body.

While The Witcher star exceeded all expectations with his Hulk-like body and stunning performance as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix Original. The seven-time winner of the title “Mr. Olympia” is a legend in itself. Now just imagine the two kings of bodybuilding together! It would be a dream.

What if we tell you that a miracle has already happened? Apparently, the two stars crossed paths in the infamous Budapest gym back in 2020, which caused a rush of excitement among fans.

Henry Cavill and the star of “Commando” once met in a gym in Budapest.

While Schwarzenegger has devoted his life to bodybuilding and the film industry, the Man of Steel has also always been aware of his views. Both stars met at the Flex Gym in Budapest, and it seemed they were snapped, forever capturing the moment for their millions of fans. In the picture, Cavill took a pose from the front, placing one hand on a robot—like mannequin, and the Terminator star on the side. Both were clearly showing off their shoulder muscles, looking as hot as they could. The robot may be a man-made incarnation of Arnold’s Terminator.

The gym thanked the actors in the caption to the post, calling the moment “historic.” The post has collected more than 3,000 likes and comments, which are enough to fill the novel with heartfelt and fiery emoticons. Well, it was definitely a moment worth remembering and becoming a gift for fans that they will cherish forever.

