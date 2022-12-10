The Time When Pete Davidson Went All Out on Ariana Grande For Dating Him to “Distract”

The relationship between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande was a storm of emotions. From getting engaged for a month to leaving sentimental comments on each other’s posts, and then breaking up within weeks of getting engaged—it’s been a roller coaster ride. After his prank with the Grammy-winning artist, Pete Davidson got burned when his ex-lover said she didn’t know him and was dating him to distract herself. The comedian, of course, took revenge for this.

Pete Davidson calls Ariana Grande the ‘queen of shade’ & says she got her ‘fair run’ from the publicized breakup. “She’s the queen of shade. That’s her job. She has music to it, I get it. I hope people feel the same way about my jokes. She got her fair run and fair stab at it.” pic.twitter.com/Tpx9LxHRvi — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2020

Now, when a stand-up comedian attends the MET gala with Kim K. and sits next to Emily Ratkowski, it will be very difficult for Ariana Grande to say, “I don’t know him.” And while he may not have met all these beautiful women just to applaud Ariana Grande, he definitely took the time in his Netflix comedy special called Pete Davidson: Live from New York to roast Ariana Grande in a shade of brown.

When Pete Davidson Didn’t Hold Back against Ariana Grande

Dating wonderful women like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor is every man’s dream. And if you add the context that this person was a comedian, then it’s a whole career. But despite the many jokes he could have made, Pete Davidson remained relatively mature towards all of his exes. That was before Ariana Grande. He didn’t hold back any punches when it came to the singer in his comedy special, in which he said, “If I painted myself brown and jumped on the cover of Vogue magazine, and just started sucking on my ex.”

The SNL star was referring to Grande’s statement to Vogue magazine, where the Grammy Award-winning artist said she met with him to “distract attention.” The statement is rather ironic, considering that Ariana Grande has an entire track named after him.

And even mentions him in “Thank you, next”, which is an expression of gratitude to her ex. The stand-up comedian said that if he did the same thing, the Internet would quickly consider him “canceled.”

“But can you imagine if I did that shit, if I just said, ‘Yeah, just fucked her because I was bored, and then Fortnite came out,'” Davidson said. In addition to this iconic break in his special comedy, Davidson played a good ex-boyfriend and wished Ariana Grande love countless times.

Have you watched the Pete Davidson special from Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.