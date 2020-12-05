The time given by the USA for TikTok is running out

Due to the tension between the USA and China, some companies such as Huawei and TikTok continue to have problems in the American market. The deadline given by the US government for TikTok is expiring today.

Time given by the USA for TikTok is running out

In the past months, the US government announced that it would block TikTok. After the objections, it was stated that there would be no obstacle if the company was sold to a company of American origin.

The extension period given to the company that has passed the court process is ending as of today. The new US government, which has not made any statements about the land taken by the Trump administration, continues to remain silent about TikTok.

The negotiations between TikTok and the US government will continue for a while, according to information obtained from unnamed sources by press organizations called Bloomberg and Reuters.

It is thought that restrictions will be imposed on the company by the Foreign Investment Committee (CFIUS). However, it is not yet known when this will be implemented and how it will affect the company.

It is claimed that TikTok, which has approximately 100 million users in the American market, will reach an agreement with the new government in order not to lose its users.



