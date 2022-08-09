The TikTok star, who was banned from visiting the Disney world for life, takes his campaign to return to parks to a whole new level

Back in March 2021, a TikTok user named Jason Jeter achieved a level of fame on social networks by shooting a series of videos at Walt Disney World. At the time, Jeter was an actor, and he was making videos about how most of the time he was doing pretty stupid things, like drinking water from different places at the resort that weren’t necessarily meant to be drunk. After all, Jeter was fired and banned from Disney World, and he’s been campaigning for his ban to be lifted for the last couple of months, and now he’s going straight to the top by asking Disney CEO Bob Chapek to lift his ban.

In a recent video on Jeter’s TikTok page, a man says that he allegedly received Bob Chapek’s personal email address through some sources at The Walt Disney Company. So he apparently sent an email directly to Chapek about his suspension.

Back in 2021, Jeter posted several videos about himself at Walt Disney World. While one, which showed that he drank from random water sources on the grounds, was mostly funny, another showed how he entered the wedding pavilion when it was closed, which probably did not suit the authorities at the resort too much. At first, Jeter lost his job as a Walt Disney World Cast member, but when the videos continued, he was banned from visiting Disney World for life.

Disney World has banned people from appearing for various reasons. These prohibitions can be for a certain period of time or for a lifetime. The rules allow those who have been banned from visiting the premises to appeal their situation after a year, and so in June of this year, Jeter launched his public campaign to lift the Disney World ban. It looks like he has yet to succeed, so he decided to bring his situation to the CEO.

The funniest thing about all this may be that Jeter makes it clear both in the video and in the comments that he really likes Bob Chapek. The thing is, there are a lot of Disney fans who don’t hold the same opinion, including, presumably, the former CEO of Disney, but I suppose in this case, if you’re going to ask the boss to cancel your banishment, you should probably be nice. Chapek will exist for at least three more years, so now is not the time to say that you don’t like him if you want something from Disney.

The decision to publicly post this, apparently after sending an email but before receiving a response, is something of a gamble. Perhaps there is a hope that Chapek will influence the response if the TikTok video gets enough responses. At the same time, it is unlikely that the CEO is going to do anything about it. If Chapek really answers, then most likely he will say: “This is not my department, deal with it in the park.” Also, “please lose my email address.”