The Thyssen Museum comes to Animal Crossing

The Education Area of ​​the national museum has created its own island in the successful Nintendo Switch video game to encourage artistic dissemination.

The Education Area of ​​the Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum has published its own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so that anyone interested in artistic culture can find many of the museum’s works in the successful Nintendo Switch video game; especially in times like today, where COVID-19 prevents travel and face-to-face appointments normally.

Is it possible to learn art with video games? The Thyssen Museum says yes

With an educational and informative aspect, the Thyssen education team has turned to the tools for personalization, arrangement and content sharing of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which thanks to the NookLink functions allow sharing islands created in the video game through simple QR codes that any gamer with a Nintendo Switch and the named title can scan from home.

All this translates into the possibility of visiting an island expressly created by the Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum in which there are a multitude of pictorial works by artists such as Holbein, Carpaccio, Caravaggio, Rubens, Goya, Manet or Cézanne. Users can share their favorite paintings with the museum via Twitter at @EducaThyssen.

The will of the Education Area with this gallery is none other than to bring art closer to the great masses wherever they are and to gamify, as much as possible, the tools of the video game as a means of disseminating knowledge. And Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of those tools.



