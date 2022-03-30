The third season of “Umbrella Academy”: Elliot Page revealed the new name of his character

The premiere of “Umbrella Academy” took place on the Netflix streaming platform in February 2019. It was at this time that fans met the Hargreaves brothers, a group of children with superpowers, including Vanya, a character played by Elliot Page (previously her name was Ellen Page). The actor finally revealed his character’s new name after a sex change.

Recall that it was in December 2020 that Page first announced that he declared himself transgender and non-binary. This discovery has led many fans of Umbrella Academy to wonder how the production will solve the problem of their character’s identity in the Netflix series in the future. The answer finally came, and it was Elliot Page himself who did it.

In his official account on the social network instagram, the protagonist of The Umbrella Academy Elliot Page on Tuesday, March 29, shared that from season 3 of the fictional series his character will be called Victor Hargreaves, while accompanying the announcement with the first photo that shows the physical change.

For its part, Umbrella Academy also shared the first photo of Victor on its Instagram page on Tuesday along with the caption “Long live Victor Hargreaves.” The premiere of the 3rd season of the series will take place on June 22 on Netflix. It will consist of a total of 10 episodes in which the Hargreaves brothers will meet the new Sparrows, who are described as “smart, elegant and warm as a sea of love.” icebergs.

