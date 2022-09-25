The third season of “Outer Banks”: Netflix has released a trailer

The stars of Outer Banks are returning to the screens! The Netflix series captured the crowds of viewers with the lives of the inhabitants of the island chain off the coast of North Carolina. After two seasons of revealing secrets and rebelling against the structures of the rich, the teenage Pogues clique will soon continue like this: Netflix has released a trailer for the third season, which will be released in 2023!

All the main actors of the popular series have published the same thing on their Instagram accounts: the trailer for the new season. A short clip shows that fans can count on a new exciting adventure again. Judging by the video, the detective series will definitely not be devoid of excitement. However, for now, fans will have to be patient: new episodes will not appear until next year. However, the exact time is still unknown.

But one thing is for sure: the star of “Outer Banks” Madeleine Cline (24) will be there again! At the beginning of the year, there were rumors that the pretty blonde might have to leave. “I’ll be back for as many episodes as they want,” the 24-year-old actor assured.