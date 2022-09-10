The third season of “Mandalorian” has received an official trailer and will be released next year

The third season of “Mandalorian” has received a trailer and an exit window — 2023.

“You’re not a Mandalorian anymore.

The new season of #Mandalorian will begin in 2023 on @DisneyPlus.

Shown during D23 2022, we took a look at the above trailer, which starts with a brief overview of the first two seasons, and then moves on to footage where he is alone, Sackhoff discusses the “cult” of Mandalorians and how he split her people, Mandalorians on jetpacks descending into the city, space dogfight and jumping Mando and Grog into space. That’s a lot to take in!

Back in August, Gideon’s Moff actor Giancarlo Esposito confirmed that the production of the third season would begin “soon”, after the filming of the spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett” was completed. The popularity of the series is such that the 4th season is already in development.

Without spoilers, season 2 ended with an important plot point and an even more important cameo, so it will be very interesting to see how the story about Dean Jarin goes further. We know that it will not include Kara Dune, after actress Gina Carano was fired from the series after “disgusting and unacceptable” comments.

Development…