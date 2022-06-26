The third season of “Harley Quinn” will finally be released on HBO Max in July this year

It’s official: Harley Quinn returns to HBO Max this July. The popular animated series starring Kaley Cuoco as the iconic Harley Quinn has no confirmed release date yet, but according to a Warner Media press release, it will return sometime in July.

This is good news for fans who will be dying to see what Harley does next.…

At the end of season 2, Harley and Ivy (now officially a couple) hit the road to cause chaos and mayhem on a cross-country journey that Harley describes as his “Eat, Blow Up, Kill” tour. A side limited comic book series aptly titled “Eat, Bang, Kill Tour” chronicles their antics as they are chased across the country by Commissioner Gordon.

Season 3 will pick up where they left off and return to Gotham with Commissioner Gordon following on their heels… and it looks like we can expect to see even more DC characters like Nightwing, John Constantine, The Mad Hatter, The Clock King and Amanda Waller already confirmed. There’s even a cameo with director James Gunn, so expect him to get a bit meta.

Elsewhere, Kite Man Harley Quinn will star in his own spin-off show, described as “Hail the Villains,” in which he runs a bar where supervillains hang out.

A review of the second season of “Harley Quinn” from IGN states: “The series looks even stronger in its second year. The new status quo and a stronger focus on Gotham’s villains help create a darker tone, while at the same time providing all the crazy, deep-humorous DC jokes DC fans can only dream of. Season 2 may well succeed where Birds of Prey never did: it explores what happens when Harley decides to become an independent woman.”

Kaley Cuoco plays Harley Quinn alongside Alan Tudyk, Lake Bell, Rahul Kohli, Diedrich Baker, Tony Hale, Matt Oberg and Ron Funches. Harley Quinn was designed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker and Dean Laurie, with Halpern and Schumaker serving as showrunners.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.