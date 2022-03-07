The third meeting between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine ended

As Russia’s operation in Ukraine enters its 12th day, the parties came together for the third meeting today. The meeting, which started at 17.00, lasted about 4 hours.

In the morning, it was announced that Russia, at the request of France, decided to make a temporary ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians in a number of cities, including Kyiv.

Here are the latest developments:

00.20 ‘EUROPE PUSHES US TO IMPLEMENT THE GAS FLOW FROM NORTH CURRENT 1’

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak pointed out that they can take steps regarding Nord Stream 1 due to accusations against Russia. Stating that they can cut off the natural gas flow from the pipeline due to reciprocity, Novak said, “We have every right to impose an embargo on gas flow from North Stream 1. However, we have not taken such a step so far. This will not benefit anyone. However, European politicians are pushing us to this with their statements.”

Russia delivers 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year to Germany via the Baltic Sea via the Nord Stream 1 line.

23.40 TEMPORARY ATTRACTION IN 5 CITIES

Russia declared a temporary ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Sumi and Mariupol, starting at 10:00 Moscow time tomorrow.

21:10 RUSSIA-UKRAINE 3rd TOUR NEGOTIATIONS ENDED

The third round of negotiation talks between Russia and Ukraine, which started at 17, ended after 4 hours. While the Ukrainian delegation said, “Intensive consultations were held on the solution of the problem, including a ceasefire in the negotiations with Russia,” the Russian delegation stated that the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue and said, “We hope that the humanitarian aid corridors will work on March 8.”

21:00 UN: THE NUMBER OF DEAD AND INJURED OVER 1200 IN UKRAINE

The United Nations (UN) reported that 1207 people were killed and injured in Ukraine since February 24.

UN Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in his daily press briefing that the number of civilians who lost their lives in Ukraine during Russia’s military operation increased to 406, but this could be higher. Dujarric stated that the number of those who left the country exceeded 1 million 700 thousand.

20:00 UK AMBASSADOR IN Kyiv LEAVES UKRAINE

British Ambassador to Kyiv Melinda Simmons has reportedly left Ukraine due to the serious security situation.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in her speech at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British parliament on the Russia-Ukraine war, announced that her country has closed all diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

19:40 RUSSIA: 30 US BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES FOUND IN UKRAINE

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that there are 30 US biological laboratories in Ukraine. Igor Kirillov, Commander of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian military forces, arguing that the Pentagon is conducting military biological programs in the geography of the former Soviet Union, “A network containing 30 biological laboratories has been created in Ukraine. These are two types, scientific research and sanitary epidemiological. “Black and Veatch company, which is affiliated with the military institution, is involved in the implementation of these projects,” he said.

19:30 BOEING PURCHASES TITANIUM FROM RUSSIA

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing reported that it has suspended its titanium purchases from Russia. In a statement made by the company, it was stated that the inventory and diversity of titanium resources provides sufficient supply for aircraft production. In the statement made by the large Russian titanium manufacturer VSMPO-AVISMA, it was stated that it regrets the suspension of contracts with long-term partners.