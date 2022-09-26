The third marriage is over: Robin Wright is filing for divorce!

Robin Wright (56) is probably free again! About four years ago, the former “House of Cards” actress went down the aisle again: after her marriages with Dane Witherspoon and Sean Penn (62) failed, she hoped to find her Mr. Right in the person of Clement Girode. But this marriage, apparently, was not destined to last forever: now Robin allegedly filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, the divorce documents indicate July 31 of this year as the date of divorce. The reason for the marriage is called “irreconcilable differences” — further details are still unknown. According to the marriage contract, both parties must keep the property that they have contributed to the marriage. However, so far none of them have commented on this.

Robin and Clement met in 2017. Just a few months later, they said “yes” in the narrowest family circle in France. At four, her marriage was almost as short as Dane Witherspoon’s. The actress was married to Sean Penn, with whom she has two children, 14 years old.