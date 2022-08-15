The third legendary needs Pokemon Scarlet and Violet need to connect with Terastallization

There are currently rumors about potential new legendary Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along with Koraidon and Miraidon, which fans expect due to Pokemon traditions. While earlier Pokemon games usually used two versions of exclusive legendary mascots, and the third appeared in the “final” release, for example, Rayquaza for Pokemon Emerald or Giratina for Pokemon Platinum, this formula has not been explored as often since the fifth generation of the series.

Following the recent third legendary characters such as Zygarde or Eternatus, the upcoming new third legendary Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should be more related to the plot or mechanics of the game. Due to the non-linear game design of Scarlet and Violet, players will need to be encouraged to explore and find new mythical or legendary Pokemon, and linking them to integral parts of game design will help this. Judging by what fans already know about Scarlet and Violet, the third legend should be somehow connected with the Terastallization.

The third legendary storylines in Pokemon

The last time players saw the third game released within the same generation was the platinum version along with Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While fans were hoping that Pokemon Grey would be announced after Black and White, Game Freak took the games in a different direction, releasing Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 as direct sequels — for the first time in the series. Pokemon X and Y never saw the third version, then Pokemon Sun and Moon got pseudo-remakes in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Given that Sword and Shield have done away with the convention in favor of DLC, it is likely that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will not be an exception.

However, Game Freak compensated for this by creating storylines that interact better with the third legendary Pokemon, rather than relegating them to the background (in most cases). Black 2 and White 2 took advantage of Kyurem by creating Pokemon mergers for the first time, then Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire expanded their story to include Rayquaza and its new Mega Evolution, as well as Deoxys. It goes without saying that Pokemon Scarlet and the third Legendary Violet can perform a similar role.

The legendary Pokemon Terastic

Game Freak has already confirmed that Scarlet and Violet will feature three different storylines that players will be able to explore for themselves: one of them is traditional gym battles that can be seen in other games, and the other is an academic treasure hunt. It is not yet known if Terastallization affects any of this, but it would be beneficial for Game Freak to benefit from the unique mechanics being introduced, both because of its striking visual aesthetics and because of its game-changing effects.

While Pokemon has traditionally been played fast and loose, when it comes to the origin of certain tricks like Mega Evolution or Z-moves, it would be interesting to see how Game Freak introduced the legendary Pokemon, which is somehow related to Terastallization, akin to a Sword and Shield. Eternatus. Whether it’s the origin of the unique mechanics or Pokemon forever changed by Terastallization, the introduction of something inspired and designed around the mechanics and aesthetics of the trick would serve as a justification for its existence.

For games that go beyond the traditional linear formula presented in previous Pokemon games, encouraging players to interact with and understand terastallization can be achieved with the help of the legendary Pokemon. This would not only set the goal of finding and catching this monster, but it could also teach players how the mechanics work, how best to use it, and look for Pokemon with unique Tera types. This third legend can even be a potential Pokemon of the dragon/fairy type Scarlet and Violet, which fans are asking for, associating it with both Miraydon and Corydon, as well as with the visual effects of Terastallization gems.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.