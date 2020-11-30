The third largest month in cryptocurrency history is over

Bitcoin (BTC) price exceeds $ 19,000 to $ 20,000; Many important developments were made in November, when the Ethereum price reached up to $ 600. One of them was about the trade volume in the market. According to The Block data, November of this year was the third largest month in cryptocurrency history. These minds, “Will a new volume record come?” brought the question.

The total trading volume of the cryptocurrency market has grown rapidly towards the end of last week. Volume up to over 130 billion dollars; It resulted in the Bitcoin (BTC) price dropping to $ 16,500 and the altcoin market taking a heavy hit. Although Bitcoin and altcoin prices are on the rise again as of this week, the 24-hour trade volume has decreased to $ 70 billion.

The third best month in crypto history

According to the data transferred by The Block, November 2020 was one of the most active months of cryptocurrency investors. Although the trading volume in the market has been in a downward trend since Friday, it can be seen how large the volume is when looking at the month in general.

Cryptocurrency exchanges achieved a volume of $ 270 billion this month, according to data on November 30. Thus, the third largest month in the history of crypto money was witnessed. The monthly volume record was broken in January 2018 with $ 308 billion. In December 2017, a volume of 307 billion dollars was achieved.

Binance throws a volume difference to its competitors

Data released for November show that Binance is the volume leader this month. According to CryptoCompare research, Binance, which has not lost its volume leadership for months, surpassed its competitors with a volume of 168.5 billion dollars in November 2020.

Coinbase, the giant stock exchange of the USA, followed with Binance’s $ 28.5 billion. Kraken was on the list after him with a volume of $ 15 billion.



