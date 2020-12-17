The Thing That Will Take The Bitcoin Price Even Further

As the Bitcoin price climbed to the next level for the record with each passing hour, famous strategist Shant Manukyan announced what would bring further upward for BTC. Commenting on the BTC price with the video he shared, Manukyan underlined the importance of the Bitcoin fund Grayscale in the rally; He emphasized that the “Bitcoin turnover” here is a critical situation.

While Bitcoin broke the record barrier in 2017, surpassing $ 20,000 yesterday, it continues to increase today. The BTC price exceeds $ 23,400, increasing the rate of increase. Famous global strategist and analyst Şant Manukyan talked about a cycle that could increase the Bitcoin price even more with the video he published. The analyst explained the importance of the Grayscale fund in Bitcoin’s rise.

Why do big investors invest with Bitcoin funds?

While the largest Bitcoin fund Grayscale currently holds more than 550,000 BTC, it is also of great importance to the industry. Strategist Manukyan pointed out that only large investors could invest in the Grayscale fund, and underlined that the funds received could not be sold for 6 months.

Despite this, Manukyan said that large or institutional investors invest in Bitcoin through funds such as Grayscale due to some regulations or their own institutional regulations. The analyst also said that large-scale BTC investors receive professional support through these funds and want to get rid of the trouble of storing in cold wallets. The strategist also examined the reflection of the practical value and intrinsic value difference for Bitcoin created with these funds to the market.

Grayscale creates a cycle that will increase the price of Bitcoin

Şant Manukyan emphasizes that the investors make a payment according to the issue value when buying BTC funds. Pointing out that the practical and intrinsic value difference for Bitcoin is around 37% at the moment, Manukyan says that fund buyers can sell their funds at a 37% lower price if they immediately sell the funds they receive. However, Grayscale’s inability to export for 6 months, which is in the investment terms, can tolerate this loss, combined with the logic of the Bitcoin price not remaining constant and rising.

Strategist Şant Manukyan explains the cycle created by Grayscale in this context as follows:

“As money starts to enter the fund, the fund will pull Bitcoin from the market, so the BTC price will rise, the volume will start to increase, the premium for fund investors will rise, the fund will re-issue, and as Bitcoin becomes popular, the premiums will jump to 50%.”

The analyst suggests that the investor who wants to enter upward arbitrage with this cycle, which he calls “arbitrage through creative ways”, will buy BTC again. Şant Manukyan adds that such a market movement is very suitable for pushing the Bitcoin price up.



