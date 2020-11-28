The thief disguised as an Amazon employee is wanted

In the days when online shopping peaked, a thief posing as an Amazon employee was caught. It was recorded that the person who dressed up as if he was the company’s delivery officer and stole packages from people’s mailboxes and doors was searched by the police.

The incident took place in the state of Virgina and the city of Richmond, located on the US East coast. It is said that the person who was caught by the district police tried not to attract attention by dressing as an Amazon delivery employee. It is said that it is difficult to catch due to the precautions he takes to hide his face.

The thief disguised as an Amazon employee

In the statement made, it was stated that the person had been sought for a few days. The thief, who stole the packages of shoppers in front of the doors, replaced them with boxes full of empty boxes. Richmond Police also shared images on the subject. The image shows a man in a blue vest and a car in the same color. These colors are the same color as Amazon employees’ clothing and vehicles.

A male, wearing a blue delivery-type vest, much like the one in the photo, has been stealing packages from porches in recent days. With a box in hand he would approach a porch with parcels already present and switch them out before leaving area in a waiting blue vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5c84GsCoyj — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) November 27, 2020

It is stated that it is difficult to identify the thief in the form of an Amazon employee. It was said that the person took self-concealing measures such as a hat, mask and sunglasses. It was reported that similar criminal situations have been experienced before.

The search for the person continues throughout the city. Warnings were sent to other police departments, indicating that such a situation may also occur in other US cities. It is reported that package theft can occur when people stay at home and meet their needs over the internet.



