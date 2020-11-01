The theory reveals who Chloe Decker is master plan

Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis) returned to Earth to pay Chloe Decker (Lauren German) a much-needed visit in the latest installment of the fantasy drama series.

Now that the literal ruler of all creation has finally made his entrance, fans are hoping that Lucifer’s dad can unravel a number of mysteries that remain unsolved throughout the series.

Most urgent is the true purpose of the enchanted birth of Chloe Decker, who was born to her previously infertile mother thanks to Amenadiel’s visit in Lucifer (D.B. Woodside).

In fact, in the last season, Chloe was understandably haunted by the idea that her whole purpose might have been to provide a “gift” to Lucifer when they finally crossed paths.

While Lucifer and Chloe’s fates are almost certainly intertwined, the series has yet to reveal the true meaning behind the detective’s birth. This means that the next eight episodes could feature some revelations.

With a season and a half still in the pipeline, he’s now unsure if God’s master plan will be unveiled when the second part of Lucifer is finally released to the streaming service.



