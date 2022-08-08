The theory of “Spider-Man 4” shows that Ned becomes a Venom, not a Hobgoblin

The ending of “Spider-Man: No Home” left the door open to a number of possibilities for the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe and gave way to many theories, for example, the one that suggests that Ned Leeds will become Venom, not Hobgoblin in “Spider-Man 4”. After a long wait for Spider-Man to join the MCU, a deal between Marvel and Sony made his arrival possible, and so Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Standoff. where he was recruited by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to join his side of the battle.

Peter starred in his first solo adventure in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, becoming one of the most popular and beloved characters of the MCU, and later he joined the rest of the heroes of this universe in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”. Spider-Man ended the Infinity Saga with Spider-Man: Far From Home and returned to create huge multiverse chaos in Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, where a failed spell by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) opened the gates to the multiverse, allowing villains from past Spider-Man films (as well as web options) to go to the MCU. The only solution was to cast a spell that would make the world forget about Peter Parker, and this time the spell worked.

At the end of Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, Peter Parker was left all alone and began a new chapter of his life alone, while his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) left with their friends. he lives without remembering who Peter is. This gives Spider-Man a fresh start in the MCU and allows the studio to explore some fan-favorite storylines, as well as giving them more freedom to bring in other characters and even see some radical changes to existing ones. Among the many theories surrounding Spider-Man 4 is that Ned will become a Hobgoblin, but after a mid-credits scene in No Way Home revealed that part of Venom’s symbiote is now in the MCU, theory suggests that Ned will become Venom instead.

Explanation of Ned’s Hobgoblin Story

Ned Leeds from the Marvel cinematic universe is Peter Parker’s best friend, who helped him keep his superhero identity a secret and helped him whenever he needed it, as shown in “No Way Home”, where he brought Peter Two (Tobey Maguire) and Peter Three with the help of Strange’s sling ring (Andrew Garfield) into his universe. However, Ned from the MCU is very different from what is in the comics, but the ending “No Way Home” can lead to his abrupt transformation, which is more similar to what happened to him in the comics. In them, Ned is a reporter for the Daily Bugle and, thus, a colleague of Peter, with whom he is fighting for the location of Betty Brandt. One day, when Spider-Man is fighting a Hobgoblin, Ned follows the latter to a hideout, where he is captured and brainwashed so that he can be used as a scapegoat. Constant manipulation and brainwashing cause Ned to become increasingly mentally unstable, which affects his marriage with Betty and his career, and the empire of the underworld of New York eventually finds out that Ned is a Hobgoblin. During a mission in Berlin with Peter, Ned is killed by a Foreigner at the request of Jason Mcendale, and some time later Spider-Man and Betty trick the real Hobgoblin, Roderick Kingsley, into confessing to framing Ned.

Who becomes Venom in Marvel Comics?

Just as there have been different Hobgoblins, Venom has had different hosts throughout its comic book history. Venom’s first host was none other than Spider-Man during the first Secret Wars event in the 1980s. After Spider-Man’s costume is ruined during a battle in the World of Battles, he is taken to a room at the base of heroes, where a machine can read his thoughts and sew any clothes. Spider-Man chooses the car he thinks is right, and a black sphere appears in front of him, which spreads throughout his body and covers him, forming a new black and white suit. During the “New Spider-Man” storyline, the symbiote, as it is now known, was created by capturing Peter at night and going out at night to fight crime, leaving him inexplicably exhausted the next morning.

Venom’s second host was Eddie Brock, a disgraced former Daily Globe reporter. Brock fell into a deep depression after his career was destroyed, and sought solace in the church, where Spider-Man got rid of the symbiote, who, sensing Brock’s hatred for Spider-Man, became close to him. Together, Eddie and Venom fought and tried to kill Spider-Man many times, and the symbiote even sometimes helped Brock as a vigilante. Subsequent owners of Venom were Mac Gargan/Scorpio, Flash Thompson, Lee Price, Tel-Kar and Malekith, and there were many other characters who briefly became close to Venom, such as Brock’s ex-wife Ann Weying, Carol Danvers, Red Hulk, and Mysterio.