The theory of parks and recreation explains why Leslie’s personality changes in the second season

Parks and recreation areas underwent much-needed changes between seasons 1 and 2, mainly when it came to the personality of Leslie Knope, and the theory gives a universal reason for these changes in Leslie, linking them to a past event. The series “Parks and Recreation”, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, premiered on NBC in 2009, and despite the fact that it became one of the best TV shows of the decade, its beginning was difficult. Parks and Recreation struggled to find the right tone and style during the first season, and Leslie Knope wasn’t the most attractive or funny character in Pawnee.

The action of the series “Parks and Recreation” takes place in the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana, about the eternal optimist Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her friends and colleagues from the Parks Department. Over the course of seven seasons, viewers have seen Leslie overcome many obstacles in her professional and personal life, and Leslie Knope, seen at the end of Parks and Recreation, is very different from the one in the first season.

Among the many problems in the first season of “Parks and Recreation” was the personality of Leslie Knope, who seemed unreasonable and stupid, far from who she really is. The reason Leslie was so different in the first season of Parks and Recreation, as well as the uneven tone of the show, was that the series was put into production to meet the planned premiere, and it definitely showed up. However, the theory gives the reason for Leslie’s personality change in the universe, blaming it on the betrayal of her former friend and now Eagleton enemy, Lindsay Carlisle Shay (Parker Posey).

The theory of parks and recreation, published on Reddit, suggests that Leslie began her work at city hall as a character that viewers recognized and loved, but Lindsay Carlisle’s betrayal of Shay before the start of the series put her “on the verge of diving.” nervous breakdown.” Lindsay Carlisle Shay is the deputy director of the Eagleton Parks Department, and she and Leslie were friends at the Pawnee Parks Department when Lindsay was 35 pounds heavier and before the nose surgery (according to Leslie, that is). Leslie turned down a job with the Eagleton Parks Department, but Lindsay accepted the job behind her back, even though they had a contract. All this was revealed in season 3 of Parks and Recreation, and it is mentioned that these events with Lindsay happened three years ago, so this corresponds to the beginning of the series, which means that this betrayal could be the reason for Leslie’s strange behavior in the first season. season.

The author of the theory adds that Leslie’s new friendship with Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) helped her to become herself again, since they became best friends between seasons 1 and 2, and therefore Leslie returned to a “normal state”. Leslie Knope is certainly a sensitive character who sometimes lets her emotions get the better of her, and seeing how much she values all her friendship, it becomes clear in the universe that her uncharacteristic behavior in the first season of Parks and Recreation was a consequence of the betrayal and pain she was going through at the moment.