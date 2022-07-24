The theory of parks and recreation areas reveals the true dark reason why everyone mocks Jerry

Although the Parks Department team in the Parks and Recreation section got along pretty well and were very close, they all bullied Jerry Gergich at every opportunity, and although it was used for laughs, the dark theory explains the real reason why everyone bullied Jerry so much. Among the most successful TV shows of the 2000s and 2010s are Parks and Recreation, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, and despite the fact that it had a difficult beginning, it eventually found its own voice and tone and became one of the best TV shows of our time. a decade–but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his weaknesses.

The action takes place in the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana, “Parks and Recreation” presented to the audience a team of the Parks Department led by the always cheerful and optimistic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Through Leslie, viewers got to know her colleagues and closest friends, carefully studying their dynamics inside and outside the city hall. Leslie even shared the spotlight with some of her friends, and many of them became fan favorites, such as Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt). Others were at the center of many, many jokes and practical jokes, as in the case of Jerry Gergich (Jim O’Hair), although the way he was treated by his colleagues was not exactly something to laugh at.

Jerry (real name Harry Gergich) was one of Leslie’s colleagues in the Parks Department, and he stood out because everyone in the office constantly bullied him, although he was always kind, gentle and patient with everyone, even when they laughed at him. The reason why everyone is so angry at Jerry all the time has never been named, although it has been established that he was quite clumsy and often got into awkward situations, and the theory provides a possible explanation that makes the whole situation even more disturbing.

The Parks Department’s Characters are Mostly Going for the Better

At the beginning of Parks and Recreation, all the main characters (except Ann Perkins) worked in the Parks Department, but as the series progressed, they all found their true ways and eventually left the mayor’s office to do better things. Parks & Rec arranged a happy ending for everyone by changing all jobs — for example, Leslie turned out to be the deputy director of operations at the US Department of the Interior (and later the governor of Indiana and possibly the US president), Ron became the superintendent of the National Park April found her ideal job at the American Service Foundation, and Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) finally became a successful businessman and bestselling author. Ron even mentioned at one point that the Parks Department was a “staging post” for talented people on their way to bigger and better things, which was true for all the characters who once worked there… except Jerry.

Theory: the characters of parks and recreation areas mock Jerry because they don’t want to be like him

A theory posted on Reddit suggests that the real reason Jerry was constantly bullied by his colleagues and alleged friends is related to his work at work. When viewers met Jerry in the first season of Parks and Recreation, he was the office manager of the Parks Department, and only many years later he changed jobs, working in the Midwestern region of the National Park Service, and then becoming the acting mayor of Pawnee. which then led him to become the mayor of Pawnee for three decades.

The author of the theory points out that Jerry is the opposite of what Ron said about the office being a “transit point” for talented people, since he was a lower-than-average bureaucrat who had been working at the same job for decades and showed no ambition. nor the desire to do something else. Thus, Jerry was the worst nightmare for his colleagues, because he represented everything they never wanted to be, and therefore they constantly took out these fears and fears on him and mocked him all the time.

The theory of parks and recreation Continues As Everyone Misses Jerry’s Secret

Even though he was bullied every day throughout the day at the Parks Department (and wherever he went if his colleagues were also there), Jerry was always patient, kind and deeply cared about his colleagues/friends, and he never let the way they treated him. influence him. Jerry was the only character in Parks and Recreation who was always truly and sincerely happy, because he had a beautiful, loving family, and that was all he needed to be happy. It even helped Jerry to live for many, many years, as the flashforwards in the finale of “Parks and Recreation” showed that he died on his 100th birthday. The theory that Jerry was bullied because he represented what the others never wanted to be completely misses the point that Jerry actually had a wonderful life, a beautiful and loving family, and he was truly happy, something that the rest of the characters struggled to find and have in their personal life.