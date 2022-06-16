The theory of love and thunder: Thor will become the god of all gods

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will see Thor come face to face with Gorr, the butcher god, and this battle could lead to major changes in Thor, who could become the God of all Gods. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only introduces many new characters and events, but also expands the stories of well-established heroes, among them Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who is the first character to receive four solo films. After leaving Earth at the end of Avengers: Finale with Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor returns with a new adventure in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will reunite viewers with Thor, who is trying to find inner peace after the traumatic events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”. However, Thor will be thrown into battle again with the arrival of the Butcher God Gorr (Christian Bale), who has a mission to end all the gods. Thor will team up with old friends again to defeat Gorr, such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has now become a Powerful Thor. “Thor: Love and Thunder” also counts on the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander), and will introduce Zeus (Russell Crowe), the king of the Olympians.

Although Thor has already fought many villains — from dark elves to Thanos and even with his brothers and sisters, Loki and Hela — Gorr is not like any other antagonist he has faced. The story of Thor and Gorr comics is complex and can be confusing as it involves time travel and variants of the Thunder God, but it may hint at an important transformation of Thor as he may become the God of Gods.

Thor became the god of the gods after defeating Gorr in Marvel comics.

Gorr the Butcher God hails from an unnamed planet whose inhabitants were on the verge of starvation. Gorr was taught to trust the gods, but they never answered his prayers, and he was left alone after his parents, wife and all his children died. These tragedies made Gorr believe that there are no gods, for which people from his planet expelled him. Wandering through dessert, Gorr witnessed a battle between two gods – Knull and the god in golden armor – and was shocked to realize that gods exist, but later became enraged when the god in golden armor begged for help. Knull’s weapon, the All-Night Necromech, joined with Gorr and used him to kill the god in golden armor, after which he swore to kill all the gods.

Gorr met Thor when he arrived on Earth to kill the god, and while escorting a Viking squad, Thor found some of the Slavic gods dead. During the battle, Gorr nearly killed Thor, who conjured a lightning strike that knocked them both out. Gorr escaped to a cave, where he continued to fight Thor and tried to torture him to get information, but in the end the Thunder God was saved by his fellow Vikings. Gorr continued to kill gods for thousands of years, and when Thor noticed his actions, he began to pursue him. With the Eternal Pool, Gorr was able to travel through time and space to continue killing and enslaving gods, to mine destroyed planets and star cores for material to create a Divine Bomb, an artifact that he intended to use to exterminate all the gods in the time stream. .

After the arrival of Thor the Avenger, Gorr sent the Black Berserkers back in time to get the young Thor (the one he first met) and enslave him. The unsuccessful attempt of the young Thor to destroy the Divine Bomb led him to meet Thor the Avenger and King Thor, and together they attacked Gorr and were close to killing him, but Gorr, absorbing the power of the gods he killed, defeated the three Thors. and left them to die. However, the construction that Gorr made of his son Agar sided with Thor the Avenger and helped him defeat his father. Charged with the prayers of Agar and all the surviving gods in space and time, Thor was able to absorb the explosion of the divine bomb and, using this power, defeated Gorr, and also became, albeit briefly, the God of the Gods.

Jane Foster Is Already Replacing Thor as the MCU Thunder God

Among the many surprises that “Thor: Love and Thunder” presents to the MCU is the transformation of Jane Foster into the Mighty Thor. The last time viewers saw Jane Foster was at the end of the movie “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness”, where she and Thor were reunited on Earth, and years later it turned out that she was one of the victims of Thanos’ click in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Jane returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, where she is now the Mighty Thor, and although this happened in the comics, it’s unclear if Love and Thunder will follow the same storyline.

In the comics, Jane Foster was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent therapy, but refused all magical treatments.