The Theory of How Chloe Decker Became Immortal

Season 6 of Lucifer will be the last of Netflix’s much-loved devilish drama. Fans are already excited about it and have started to speculate what could happen.

Some viewers speculated that Chloe could become immortal with the ring containing Lilith’s immortality, in fact, they assure that it will be the couple’s engagement ring at the end of the Lucifer show.

This idea revolves around the fifth season reveal on how Lucifer’s ring can grant immortality. However, not everyone is sold on the idea, as there are some potential complications.

This is due to the fact that others assure that Chloe will not become immortal and also that this ring in a way belongs to Maze who has long sought a soul in Lucifer.

Although co-showrunner Joe Henderson recently gave viewers an update on the future of Chloe and Lucifer. He hinted at Baltimore Comic-Con how they were going to end up together, but there could be some “challenges” along the way.

Henderson explained that much of the story in the future of Lucifer is the story of love, but the story is very often a story of challenges.

“I think what I love is that challenges make a romance feel more deserved.”



