The Theory Claims More Than One Children’s Academy

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel B��, The Umbrella Academy made its debut on Netflix in February 2019 and was so well received that it surpassed one of the streaming giant’s most popular titles.

The other big reveal was the existence of the Sparrow Academy today instead of The Umbrella Academy team, but if there are two Academies, there could be another one.

Assuming she can still travel a few more times, since she didn’t really seem like a woman with a plan when she left, Lila could return to have her own super-powered children for the purpose of creating her own team at The Umbrella Academy.

A team that can be at the level of The Umbrella Academy (and the Sparrows too). Having been trained by The Handler, Lila knows well how to handle other children with superpowers.

Of course, it is unknown who could be a part of this, but there are still more than 30 unknown children with superpowers, and that is not counting Harlan. Lila witnessed what Harlan can do at The Umbrella Academy.

There will be plenty to fix and explore in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, and with Lila and the ability to jump to different points in time, the Hargreeves won’t just have to deal with Sparrow Academy and Reginald.



