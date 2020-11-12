The Textorcist, free game on Epic Games Store

The Fortnite company offers different games every week that you can add to your library permanently. There is no week without free game on the Epic Games Store.

After Dungeons 3 replaced War Game: Red Dragon due to the latter’s delay, it’s the turn of The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. From November 12 to November 19, all players with an Epic Games Store account (it can be done for free) have the possibility to add this title to their video game library. As usual, once redeemed it is kept permanently.

In addition, those of Fortnite have revealed that the next free titles will be Elite Dangerous and The World Next World.

The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia is not exactly like the movie The Exorcist, but some familiar elements do appear like the figure of the exorcist himself. Of course, on this occasion, the protagonist must eliminate the demons by writing words. Thus the formula of the action title is mixed with those of a play on words. “Dodge bullets while writing exorcisms,” they say in the official synopsis. “Use both hemispheres of the brain and live the adventure of Ray Bibbia, a private exorcist who faces the threats of a demonic outbreak.”

How to download them on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you do not have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!



