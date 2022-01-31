The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Outlines The Return Of Leatherface In A Visceral New Trailer

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The film will be released on Netflix on February 18 and will introduce us to a new group of protagonists. Decades have passed since the Leatherface murders, but his victims of yesteryear won’t be the only ones to taste his own blood. After the new sequels of Halloween, it is the turn of another of the horror classics. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre receives a direct sequel on Netflix, which will be released on the platform on February 18. The ground turns red in the impressive second full trailer for the film, which you can see just above these lines.

As you can see, the tension gives no respite to the tranquility at almost no time in the video. After years of sleep, Leatherface will once again wield his chainsaw to put an end to the group of young people who have dared to set foot in the ghost town. “In this sequel, influencers determined to breathe life into a Texas ghost town collide with Leatherface, the killer who wears a human skin mask,” reads the official synopsis.

The 1986 film, ignored

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a continuation of the story narrated by Tobe Hooper in 1974, so the sequel released in 1986 is left aside. Although Leatherface had tried to reform, he soon regained his desire to kill. When the group of influencers arrives in town, he decides to hunt them down.

Based on the idea of ​​Fede Álvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe), it has Chris Thomas Devlin as screenwriter and David Blue Garcia as director. As for the cast members, the film stars Nell Hudson (Outlander) and Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade). Leatherface will be played by Mark Burham, since the original actor, Gunnar Hansen, passed away in 2015. The same happened with Marilyin Burns, Sally Hardesty in the film of the seventies, who will be replaced by Olwen Fouéré. Other actors that we will see on screen are Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Jessica Allain, Moe Dunford, Sarah Yarkin, Sam Douglas, William Hope and Jolyon Coy.