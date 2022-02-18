The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: All The Films In The Saga In Order Of Release And Chronological Until 2022

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: We tell you how to watch the Texas Chainsaw Massacre saga in their respective timelines, as well as other details about these horror movies. Netflix has just released a new movie from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the best-known slasher horror sagas in history. From February 18 it is possible to enjoy the film by David Blue Garcia, which has not been released in theaters and is available on the platform.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a sequel to the original film. After nearly 50 years in hiding, Leatherface returns with a thirst for blood. When some young idealists and influencers have an accident in a remote town in Texas, United States, the chain of murders is reactivated. Based on the characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper, Chris Thomas Devil scripts the story by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues. David Blue Garcia is the director behind the scenes.

Leatherface is one of the classic horror movie killers, but not the only one. Jason continues to terrorize the young people who flock to Camp Crystal Lake in the Friday the 13th saga, while Michael Myers returned in 2021 and will swing the knife again in Halloween Kills. Another serial killer to keep in mind is El Muñeco Diabólico, also with many installments in the cinema. Here we share the movies of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the chronology and much more:

How many Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies are there?

So far, nine different films have been made, although not all of them are continuations of the first film. Since 1974, remakes and other products of a different nature have been produced, so the chronological order can only be followed with a few films. Below we offer you the titles of all the films in their premiere order.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 (1990)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin (2006)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (2013)

Leatherface (2017)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)