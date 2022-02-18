The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: A Netflix Movie A Sequel Or A Reboot?

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Horror movie fans can already quench their curiosity about the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre spinoff movie. Starting this Friday (18), the work is available on Netflix. But, after all, is the new production a sequel to the story of young people who face a family of cannibals or a reboot with a Leatherface 2.0?

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns, the ninth installment in the franchise, is a direct sequel to the events of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 slasher film, which gave rise to the series.

Directed by David Blue Garcia and with Kim Henkel, one of the original film’s writers in the production, the new work offers a captivating and surprising cinematic experience for fans of the popular horror film franchise.

The story follows Melody and Dante, two young entrepreneurs who arrive in a Texan ghost town called Harlow, accompanied by their friends. Their actions arouse the brutal Leatherface, who takes out his wrath on the new visitors.

New Chainsaw Massacre

In the 2022 film, Leatherface follows the same timeline, but decades after the events of the 1974 film. “It’s basically the same character [Leatherface], who’s still alive. […] This guy probably disappeared after all he’s done… This story will continue many years after the original story. He’s been in hiding for a long time, trying to be a good person. People arriving in the city will wake up the giant,” Fede Álvarez, co-author of the new film, told Entertainment Weekly.

The new characters are joined by Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of Leatherface’s slaughter in the Tobe Hooper film. When Melody and Dante’s actions pave the way for Leatherface’s return, Sally joins them in annihilating the assassin who killed her brother and their friends, but not without displaying her trauma and guilt over the first massacre.

Álvarez stated that he is a fan of the original and that the new version is very hardcore, but at the same time has the simplicity of the first film: “We wanted to create a very simple premise with a powerful domino effect. all you need to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly,” he said.

The new version brings social criticism of gentrification, school shootings and gun protests. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel is now available on Netflix.