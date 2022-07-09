The Terminal List& Patrick Schwarzenegger Learned what & Wind Dance& is the hard way

Some people would take a bullet for their job, and although Patrick Schwarzenegger of The Terminal List didn’t have to accomplish exactly this feat, he did something very close. During the filming of the Amazon Prime show, the young actor performed the so-called “wind dance”. It’s a term that most are unfamiliar with, and Schwarzenegger learned exactly what it was the hard way.

Oddly enough, the story was started by one of his colleagues in the film, Tyner Rushing. When I was talking to Rushing and Schwarzenegger along with Riley Keough, the topic of realism in the “Final List” came up. During our talk on the press day for the series under the direction of Chris Pratt, our conversation about how to become real inspired Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tyner Rushing to tell CinemaBlend this story of wind dance:

Tyner Rushing: “As for realism that day, I remembered, I giggled when you said, Patrick. Do you remember when that shell hit you in the [shirt]?”

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “Oh yeah. I still have a scar on my chest.”

Throw: “He got burned [by a shell casing].”

Schwarzenegger: “Yes, that’s right. It hurt, it was hot.

Cast: “Muslim dance?”

Schwarzenegger: “Yeah, the projectile would get stuck in your armor or in your clothes. A cannon shot makes it so hot.”

As far as I know, we will not see this moment in the eight-part series, which adapts the novel of the same name by author Jack Carr. On the other hand, the pace of action and investigation related to a potential military conspiracy never slackens. With all this speed and adrenaline pushing things forward, such a moment can be missed among what is being shown to us.

Meanwhile, on the set of the show itself, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s colleagues probably noticed his big brass dance. Not only Chris Pratt was amused by the failure of his son-in-law, but also others, such as a real trained navy seal Jared Shaw. Since both men are playing their squad mates in the “Terminal List” (opens in a new tab), the battle scene in question has led to what some might consider a slightly embarrassing twist to the story.

Underlined by the comment of a colleague in the film Riley Keough, here’s how the story of Patrick Schwarzenegger ended in realism and hot spirit:

Riley Keough: “Then all the little actors say:”Oh no.””

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “Exactly. You could tell who the Seals were and who the actor was, because I was screaming, Jared was laughing, and they were all laughing.”

Tyner Rushing: “Do they call it dancing because you jump because it burns?”

Schwarzenegger: “Yes, that’s right. You see me jumping around the screen saying, “Ahhh!”…Chris was laughing too.”

You can almost imagine a casual family dinner where Patrick Schwarzenegger had to talk to his father Arnold about how he performed a “wind dance”, and brother-in-law Chris Pratt supplemented the details that he missed. Although you might as well imagine how Arnold Schwarzenegger would be proud of his son for participating in this test with a fire shell.

One thing is for sure — Patrick Schwarzenegger’s next concert has already begun to attract attention by itself. Of course, for completely different reasons, since Schwarzenegger’s role in “Boys Presents: University” is as outspoken as you might think. The details caught Arnold Schwarzenegger’s attention, as it doesn’t look like the management is participating in the dance that this new series demands.

Chris Pratt’s experience in Zero Dark Thirty helped him make The Terminal List a project that was supposed to be as realistic as possible. Although Patrick Schwarzenegger may not have sought to attach a heated sleeve to his chest, the results of his training really manifest themselves in the finished product. You can currently view the “Terminal List” as all eight episodes are now streaming to Amazon Prime subscribers.