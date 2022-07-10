The tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic’s landmark win at Wimbledon

Sean Botterill / Getty Images

The Joker continued his dominance at Wimbledon last weekend. After Sunday’s victory over Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic won his seventh All England Club title, his fourth Wimbledon trophy in a row.

The victory also marked his 21st Grand Slam tournament, leaving him just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record mark.

The tennis world reacted to Dojokovic’s momentous victory on social media.

“Djokovic. The only real GOAT!!!!” — said the Big Cat Barstula.

“The central court is rising again for one of its great champions,” the official Wimbledon account says. “Congratulations, Novak Djokovic.”

“Congratulations to the brilliant Novak Djokovic, who finally won the lawsuit against the Australian,” said Gary Lineker.

“Back to back, back to back,” tweeted US Open Tennis. “Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Sampras and Borg at the Wimbledon four-peat club.”

“Novak Djokovic lost the first set in his quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches,” ESPN Stats & Info notes. “He joins John McEnroe at the 1981 U.S. Open as the only major men’s champion to win his quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches after losing in the first set.”

A historic victory for one of the greatest players.