The tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic’s grand return today

After losing two sets to start the Wimbledon quarterfinals, 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic returned on Tuesday and won three in a row against Yannick Sinner, the number 10 seed.

Some kind of magic game allowed the reigning champion to stay alive and reach the semifinals for the 11th time in his legendary career.

The tennis world reacted to the Joker’s memorable performance on social media.

“This is Novak Djokovic’s throw,” noted sports columnist Billy Hayen.

“Never write off [Novak Djokovic]. Never,” says the official Wimbledon account.

“Two sets behind, Novak Djokovic showed +200 live,” Action Network reports. “He just completed a comeback against Yannick Sinner and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.”

“[Novak Djokovic]: the greatest athlete in the world,” tweeted Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman.

“Novak Djokovic defeats Yannick Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in a match very similar to the 2021 French Open final,” another fan commented. “Novak is the best fighter in tennis. An absolute fighter.”

“[Novak Djokovic] lost two sets,” ODDSbible said.

Djokovic is now just three Grand Slam semifinals away from Roger Federer’s record in men’s singles.