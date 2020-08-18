The Telegram application turns seven

Telegram is turning seven years old and continues to implement new features to remain a competitive application

Today marks the seventh anniversary of Telegram. In 2013, it was born as a small application focused on secure messaging and since then it has grown greatly to become a platform with more than 400 million users.

Telegram is currently in the top 10 of the most downloaded applications and is used around the world to be in contact with family, collaborate with classmates and even coordinate co-workers.

This great achievement has not been achieved only by Telegram, since the company has never advertised and each user has arrived on the platform thanks to the recommendation of someone they trust. The reality is that strong principles and quality features speak for themselves, and millions of users have heard it. Certainly the app has listened to its users and continues to develop features that make Telegram more than just a messaging app. At present, they are implementing fast and secure video calling.

Video calls on Telegram

In 2020, the need for face-to-face communication was born, so Telegram made video calls available to users on both Android and iOS. You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page and turn the video on or off whenever you want during voice calls. As with any other content on Telegram, video calls allow picture-in-picture mode, so you can move through your chats and do other tasks while maintaining eye contact.

It is worth mentioning that all video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, make a comparison of the four emojis that you find on the screen for you and your chat partner. If they match, your call is 100% protected by time-tested encryption that is also used in secret chats and Telegram voice calls.

Telegram stated: Our apps on iOS and Android have verifiable builds, so anyone can check the encryption and confirm that their app uses the exact same open source code that we release in every update.

Video calls will receive features and improvements in future versions, while Telegram works to get group video calls in the following months.



