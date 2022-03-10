The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Return In This Collection Of 13 8-Bit And 16-Bit Classics

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will arrive this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Trailer and date confirmed. Konami has not missed the State of Play and has surprised PlayStation fans with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a collection of 13 classic Ninja Turtles (TMNT) titles from the 8 and 16 bit era that It will arrive this year. Developed by Digital Eclipse, the title can be enjoyed at the end of 2022 on all platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection First Trailer

Nickelodeon and Konami have joined forces to bring back a name beloved by those who grew up between the 1980s and the late 1990s: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The television network has provided all kinds of graphic materials; from images of the cartoon series to material of the comedians with the sole objective of guaranteeing the greatest possible fidelity in the audiovisual field. Digital Eclipse will do everything else.

“30 years is a long time for a collection of these masterpieces, but we hope you think Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is worth the wait,” said Konami Senior Producer Charles Murakami.