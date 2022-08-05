The teaser trailer for “Joker 2” has already dispelled your musical doubts

A short teaser trailer released for Joker: Folie à Deux already proves the fallacy of viewers’ doubts about the musical sequel. After the “Joker” of 2019 became a hit, viewers were waiting for confirmation of the sequel, which was finally announced in May 2021. Along with rumors about the casting of Lady Gaga in “Folie à Deux”, there were suggestions about changing the genre from the dark psychological thriller of the original to a musical, forcing many to wonder in which direction the Clown prince of the underworld will go on the screen next time.

“Joker” has already introduced a musical element in the dance on the stairs by Arthur Fleck, which was very imitated, but the change of genre is quite another. Given Fleck’s descent into darkness at the same time as the rise of the violent revolution in Gotham City, it’s possible that the musical shift will be a reflection of his mental state. Now the question is how it will work and what the sequel can build on the Joker already outlined.

The first teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, released by Lady Gaga on August 4, 2022, confirmed her participation, as well as the release date of the film on October 4, 2024. The teaser, although lasting less than 20 seconds, shows silhouettes of both Phoenix and Gaga dancing in the style demonstrated by Phoenix in “The Joker” to the tune of Cheek to Cheek, written for Fred Astaire for Top Hat, but, in particular, recorded by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett for their joint album. There were doubts that the musical tone of Folie à Deux would match the story, especially since the Joker flourished thanks to the grim rigidity that goes hand in hand with the character, but it seems this teaser trailer proved those doubts wrong.

The Joker 2 Musical? Why it might be great

While the musical tone of the movie “Joker: Folie à Deux” may cause controversy among viewers, the inclusion of a new genre in the intricate textures of the Joker’s world allows for some fun new storytelling techniques. Arthur Fleck’s path to instability in The Joker is demonstrated by his unreliable narrative and invented storylines that turn out to be untrue, for example, his creation of a relationship with his neighbor Sophie (Zazi Bitz). This distortion of reality is a theme that will undoubtedly continue in Folie à Deux and create an opportunity for Todd Phillips to naturally add music and song to the story without abandoning the disturbing nature of the original.

Although there was no official confirmation of Lady Gaga’s role in The Joker: Folie à Deux, there were rumors that she would play Harley Quinn, the Joker’s infamous accomplice in crimes and love affairs. This is reinforced by the discovery that most of the Folie à Deux action will take place within Arkham Asylum, as Harley Quinn originally started out as the Joker’s psychiatrist at the asylum, then known as Dr. Harlin Quinzel, before her relationship with the Joker soured. This storyline would be interesting to explore in Folie à Deux, especially with the inclusion of sinister musical numbers involving this couple, since we have already seen the expressive dance moves of Arthur Fleck, and Lady Gaga’s musical talent is second to none. Phillips seems to know what he’s doing with this new series of films, so “Joker: Foley-a-Two” is sure to be a reflection of the Joker’s impressive legacy.