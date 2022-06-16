The teaser for “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” reveals the release date of HBO Max

The expansion of the dark and confusing melodramatic world of “Cute Liars” continues in the newest side series “Cute Liars: Original Sin”.

The script and executive producer of the newest spin-off of the HBO Max series “Pretty Liars” was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, perhaps best known for his work on the CW series “Riverdale”. The Original Sin will feature Bailey Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Malia Pyles and Maya Reficco as the next generation of “Cute Liars.”

The teaser trailer for “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” features a hooded figure destroying photos of liars, while a creepy piano version of the original theme song “Pretty Liars” sounds in the background. “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost tore apart the city of Millwood workers. Now, nowadays, a disparate group of teenage girls – a whole new set of Little Liars — finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and forced to pay for a secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago, as well as for their own, the official synopsis says. — In the dark drama of growing up with a touch of horror, “Pretty Liars: Original Sin,” we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the framework of the existing universe, “Pretty Liars” — in a brand-new city with a new generation of Little Liars.”

This is similar to the original show “Pretty Liars” and the book series of the same name on which it is based, written by author Sarah Shepard. “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” is due to be released on HBO Max this summer, July 28, with the release of three episodes. Then, on August 4 and 11, two more episodes will follow, and the end of the series will take place on August 18, and the last 3 episodes will complete the ten-part season.

Thanks to the huge success of the original “Pretty Liars” for seven seasons on Freeform from 2010 to 2017, the creators of the show tried to recreate this success. Considering that past spin-offs like “Ravenswood” and “The Perfectionists” failed after just one season, “Original Sin” has very serious problems, given the past history of restarts of “Pretty Liars.” However, with a new team behind the spin-off and a fresh new story that doesn’t rely entirely on episodic appearances and past storylines, “Original Sin” has a chance to achieve huge success.

As the release of “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” is fast approaching, die-hard fans of the franchise are extremely excited and hope that Aguirre-Sacasca will pay tribute to the beloved world of “Pretty Liars” in his new adaptation.

“Pretty Liars: Original Sin” will premiere on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.