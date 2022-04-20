The target price of Bitcoin and Ethereum for 2022! A famous CEO has been announced!

In the past, we have seen many ambitious forecasts regarding cryptocurrency markets. Most of them also failed. However, investors are closely watching the annual forecasts of popular names. The CEO of Celsius predicted an important year-end price for the two largest cryptocurrencies. So how many dollars, according to the famous name, will the price reach?

Bitcoin and Ethereum Reviews

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky shared his opinion on Bitcoin and Ethereum at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit. According to Mashinsky, Bitcoin (BTC) has found very strong support at the level of $30,000 to $33,000. The entrepreneur believes that the recent purchase of Terra BTC, along with the entry of other institutions into the market, played an important role in supporting the price of BTC. He also stated that if individual investors participate, it can take BTC to a new level.

On the other hand, Mashinsky draws attention to some problems. According to the CEO of Celsius, if Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, the pressure will be felt on public markets. In addition, the actions of the US Federal Reserve System may also provoke a more negative situation in the markets. Despite all the problems, Mashinsky seems confident that both Bitcoin and Ethereum will reach their maximum in 2022.

“We will need more time to reach new heights. But I still expect us to exceed $60,000 in Bitcoin and $4,500 in ether this year.”

In addition to price forecasts, Mashinsky also talked about other topics, such as decentralized finance and talk about centralized finance. Commenting on Vitalik Buterin’s ideas that the crypto space needs semi-centralized solutions, Mashinsky said:

“In essence, it says: look, we don’t have to be 100% DeFi. CeFi and DeFi are two sides of the same coin. Sometimes you need CeFi, sometimes you need DeFi, and Celsius does it every day.”

Finally, the entrepreneur shared a simple investment strategy. According to him, if someone buys BTC and cannot sleep, “it means that you have too many bitcoins.” However, if someone buys BTC and sleeps like a baby, they don’t have enough bitcoins. “Find that middle ground and stick to it,” she said. In other words, you should invest enough crypto money to sleep at night with money that won’t hurt you. In particular, investors who enter the crypto-money markets by attracting a loan are unlikely to lose money due to the psychological pressure they are experiencing.