The Talisman: Stephen King’s book will be a series

Netflix has announced that it will release an adaptation of the book The Talisman, written by Stephen King and Peter Straub. The series will have big names behind the scenes: Steven Spielberg and the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, will participate as executive producers. The rights of the novel have been owned by Spielberg since 1982.

According to THR, the story was almost adapted by the TNT channel, but the decision did not go ahead. Netflix production will feature Curtis Gwinn as a screenwriter and showrunner. The writer was previously responsible for series like The Walking Dead and The Leftovers.

The book follows the story of Jack Sawyer, a 12-year-old boy who travels between dimensions in search of a talisman that will save the life of his mother who is dying of cancer. The work has a sequence, the book called Black House, in which Jack is already an adult and becomes a detective.

There is no preview yet.