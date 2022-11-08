The Take-Off Funeral Will Be Held at The 21,000-Seat State Farm Arena in Atlanta

According to reports, rapper Migos Takeoff will celebrate the funeral at the 21,000-seat State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The rapper died in the early morning of November 1 after he was shot near a bowling alley in Houston. He was only 28 years old. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner asked all witnesses to the incident to provide any information about the shooting. The Migos trio consisted of Takeoff, his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo.

According to law enforcement agencies, a crowd of 40-50 people gathered behind the bowling alley. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. Investigators found shell casings on the third level near the bowling alley. TMZ reported that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at a party when an argument broke out and someone opened fire.

A press briefing last week with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed that at least two firearms were involved in the shooting. The shooter or shooters were present at the party beforehand, and are believed to be in their 20s. Finner says he and his investigators have no reason to believe that Takeoff was involved in any criminal activity at the time of the shooting.

Now WSB-TV Atlanta reports that Takeoff’s funeral will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Pastor Jesse Kearney III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn delivered a eulogy to the rapper. The memorial service is scheduled for 13:00 on Friday, November 11. But it is unclear whether the event will be open to the public or not.

The Harris County Medical examiner ruled the rapper’s death a homicide due to “penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the arm,” according to a preliminary report. Takeoff, Quavo and Offset hail from the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville and are known for their hits “Stir Fry”, “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It”.