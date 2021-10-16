The system requirements of the new GTA games have been announced!

Rockstar recently confirmed the game GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. Finally, the system requirements of the production have been announced.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA), one of the most popular productions in the game world, returns with new productions. Finally, in 2013, developer Rockstar Games, the fifth game in the series, is preparing to bring together three old games with modern technology.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which is expected to work with high resolution textures, increased drawing distances, new animations and better gameplay, will include GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Finally, the system requirements of the highly anticipated game have leaked.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition system requirements

Recently, information has revealed that the game will burn pockets with a price of $ 70. Now, thanks to a press release circulating on the internet, the system requirements of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition have been revealed. Rockstar Games, which usually does successful work in optimization, seems to make the players happy again. Here are the details…

Minimum

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Storage: 45 GB available space

Suggested

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Storage: 45 GB available space

The leaked press release says the following about the game: Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, updated for the next generation, now with extensive enhancements and environmental upgrades, including bright new lighting, High-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and aiming, and more bring these beloved worlds to life with new levels of detail.

So what do you think about this subject?