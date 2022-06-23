The synopsis of the film Furiosa shows how the story fits into the world of Mad Max

Warner Bros. She revealed the synopsis of George Miller’s film “Furiosa”, which shows how the story will fit into the world of “Mad Max”. Miller is the creator of Mad Max, a franchise whose spin—off is Furiosa, which tells the story of a lonely drifter in a post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland who travels around his world, encountering gangs of villains and helping to protect those who are just trying to survive. Mel Gibson originally played Mad Max in the first three films of Miller’s series: “Mad Max” (1979), “Road Warrior” (1981) and “Mad Max: Beyond Thunder” (1985).

Miller returned to the franchise in 2015 with the film Mad Max: Fury Road, this time starring Tom Hardy as Max and introducing Charlize Theron as Emperor Furiosa, the driver of the dictator Citadel Immortal Joe. Furiosa rebels against the Immortal Joe, trying to help his kidnapped brides escape from his clutches, eventually with the help of Max Rokatansky. “Fury Road” quickly became one of the most laudable action movies ever made, years of work with a troubled production that eventually paid off when it was finally released, earning $375 million worldwide and winning 6 Oscars. Shortly after, a prequel was announced, in which Anya Taylor-Joy played the younger Furiosa in the film of the same name.

Now Warner Bros. released a synopsis of the film, which gives a clearer idea of how the film will fit into the world of “Mad Max”. In Fury Road, it is revealed that Furiosa came from the Green Place of many Mothers, but it is simply stated that she was “taken” and eventually became the Emperor of the Immortal Joe. In Furiosa, it seems that the character will be involved in a war between two warring factions, the Immortal Joe and the Warlord Dementus. Check out the new synopsis below:

When the world has fallen, the young Furiosa is abducted from the Green Place by many mothers and she falls into the hands of a great Horde of bikers led by the warlord Dementus. Passing through the Wasteland, they stumble upon the Citadel, which is led by the Immortal Joe. While the two tyrants are fighting a war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials, collecting funds to find her way home.

The synopsis confirms that Immortal Joe will indeed play a big role in the film, which makes sense since Miller has extensive notes and backstory of all these characters and how they fit into the wider world of Mad Max. Hugh Kiyas-Byrne played the Immortal Joe in Fury Road, but it’s unclear who will play him in Furiosa. However, Tom Burke’s casting suggests that he will play the Immortal Joe, as he is listed as a co-host alongside Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, who probably plays the Warlord Dementus. Dementus, also known as Dr. Dementus, was mentioned in the Avalanche Mad Max video game, the story of which was created based on Miller’s notes. It could also mean that Scabrous Scrotus, the third son of the Immortal Joe (and the main antagonist of the video game), may appear in the film, possibly played by the already played Angus Sampson.

It’s nice to know that Miller is back in the world of Mad Max with Furiosa. The film is currently being shot in Australia, and footage from the filming has already begun to appear, demonstrating the wild and insane design of the wasteland, which has become defining for the series. Miller’s “Fury Road” has completely changed the rules of the game for the franchise, and although he said that “Furiosa” will be a different type of film, it’s still a journey into that world, which is more than enough to get excited. Furiosa is scheduled for release on May 24, 2024.