The Switch Package Highlights Nintendo’s Upcoming Black Friday Sale

What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offerings. Unlike others who jumped on the shark with Black Friday events that kicked off a whole month earlier, Nintendo takes a more traditional and restrained approach to its offerings.

The centerpiece of the Nintendo Black Friday sale is a kit that includes a Nintendo Switch with Neon blue and neon red Joy-Con controllers, as well as a full game download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month individual Nintendo Switch Online membership for $299.99. . That’s $70 less than the standard recommended retail price.

Please note that if you want to access everything that Nintendo Switch Online has to offer, you will need a membership in the premium expansion pack. This level includes a selection of games for the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis, as well as bonus content from Switch games such as Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2.

Other Black Friday deals include a $20 discount on hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Bravely Default II. With a discount, you will pay $39.99 apiece.

WarioWare: Get ready! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain will be sold at a 33% discount, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be sold for just $59.99 — a $40 discount compared to the regular price.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Breath of the Wild are arguably must-have games for Switch gamers. The first one is by far the best-selling Switch game, so it makes sense to associate it only with a portable device. Breath of the Wild is the best—selling game for Switch: as of June 30, 2022, more than 27 million copies have been sold.

Speaking of Zelda, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild finally has a name and release date. Nintendo will release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, 2023. Judging by the latest trailer, she looks like a winner.

The Nintendo Black Friday sale begins on November 20 at some retail stores and at the Nintendo online store.