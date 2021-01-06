The Switch is said to sell more than PS5 and Xbox in 2021

According to several game industry analysts, the arrival of new generation consoles will not leave the Nintendo Switch behind, and the hybrid is expected to sell more than the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X in 2021.

In an interview for GamesIndustry.biz, Mat Piscatella (NPD Group), Dr. Serkan Toto (Kantan Games) and Piers Harding-Rolls (Ampere Analysis) commented a little on the behavior of the digital games market in 2021, and gave their position on how console sales will be in the period. According to analysts, the Switch will be the best-selling video game of the year, being driven by the news it will bring.

“Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it will be the Nintendo Switch that will eventually sell most console hardware units in 2021,” said Mat Piscatella. “I will take it a step further and suggest that it will be driven by content and promotional efforts, not the launch of a new model.”

Already Toto went against Piscatella and said that the supposed Switch Pro, advanced model of the hybrid and that won numerous rumors in 2020, should make the sales of the Nintendo console soar.

“Anyone who expects the Switch to lose power in 2021 will be very disappointed,” said Toto. “The Switch will be the best-selling console this year as well, driven by more original games, a hardware update and the device becoming a mass-market lifestyle product throughout 2020.”

